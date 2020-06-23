Around the Web Watch: Venice holds its first boat race since the easing of the lockdown in Italy The event was a tribute to medical workers. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago VIDEO: 🇮🇹 Rowers compete on Venice's famous canals in the first traditional boat race to be held since Italy's lockdown was eased. The event was a tribute to medical workers leading the fight against the #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/gtkcepTX1U— AFP news agency (@AFP) June 22, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Italy Coronavirus Venice Read Comments Print