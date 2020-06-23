Around the Web ‘It’s time to be free’: ‘Udaan’ actor Rajat Barmecha narrates poem on positivity ‘This poem is for all of you out there who, at some point in their lives, were made to feel caged.’ Scroll Staff An hour ago View this post on Instagram It’s time to be FREE...from all the unnecessary pressures, expectations and negativity. DON’T ever let anyone make you feel unimportant or that you don’t ‘belong’ ever again. To all the Actors/Artists/Individuals out there...don’t let anyone ever make you feel small or unwanted because you are not. You matter a lot to a lot of people. It’s time to dream...dream big and achieve those dreams. It’s time to set yourself free from all that burden and negativity. #BeFree #NoPressure #NoNegativity #Actor #Artists #SushantSinghRajput #Nepotism #Actors #Outsiders #Poem #Freedom #Karma #Bollywood #FilmIndustry A post shared by Rajat Barmecha (@barmecharajat) on Jun 22, 2020 at 5:07am PDT Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. poetry actor Print