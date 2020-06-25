Around the Web ‘You are going to get punished by god’: Florida woman argues against mandatory face mask rule ‘The mask is literally killing people.’ Scroll Staff 3 hours ago This angry Florida woman argued today against the mask mandate, while bringing up the devil, 5G, Bill Gates, Hillary Clinton, "the pedophiles" and the deep state. Enjoy... pic.twitter.com/yqKUZNQYLQ— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 24, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. United States Covid-19 Print