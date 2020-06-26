Viral Video Watch: Police were called to make children stop playing on the street, but they ended up joining in ‘Thank you for letting the kids be kids!’ Scroll Staff 38 minutes ago View this post on Instagram A #Karen called the police on my kids for playing football in the street. The #shakerpolicedepartment pulled up and joined in on the game. Thank you for letting the kids be kids! @clevelandnews216 @theshaderoom @balleralert @espn @bleacherreport @fox8newscleveland #shakerheights #cleveland @z1079 #juneteenth @d1savage_sports A post shared by Wendy B (@just.wendyb) on Jun 20, 2020 at 1:13pm PDT View this post on Instagram Another clip from the other day. A post shared by Wendy B (@just.wendyb) on Jun 22, 2020 at 12:58pm PDT Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. United States Ohio Print