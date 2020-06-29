Around the Web In his flooded house in Dibrugarh, Assam, Syed Saadulla sings of positivity (and ‘Old Man River’) Saadulla is a former All India Radio staff artist and is trying to draw attention to the worsening flood situation in Assam with his song. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago View this post on Instagram Former All India Radio(AIR) Staff artist Syed Saadulla leaves a message regarding flood situation of Assam from his home in Dibrugarh. . . #tnec #news #assam #Dibrugarh #flood #assamflood A post shared by The North-Eastern Chronicle (@north.eastern.chronicle) on Jun 27, 2020 at 1:16pm PDT Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Assam flood Print