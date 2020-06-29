Around the Web In his flooded house in Dibrugarh, Assam, Syed Saadulla sings of positivity (and ‘Old Man River’) Saadulla is a former All India Radio staff artist and is trying to draw attention to the worsening flood situation in Assam with his song. Scroll Staff An hour ago View this post on Instagram Former All India Radio(AIR) Staff artist Syed Saadulla leaves a message regarding flood situation of Assam from his home in Dibrugarh. . . #tnec #news #assam #Dibrugarh #flood #assamflood A post shared by The North-Eastern Chronicle (@north.eastern.chronicle) on Jun 27, 2020 at 1:16pm PDT Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Assam flood Print