Around the Web Watch: AAP MLA Atishi announces decision to donate plasma after recovering from Covid-19 Trying to set an example. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago As a recovering Covid-positive patient, I have decided to donate my plasma, as soon as I’m medically fit to do so. I urge all recovered patients to come forward, donate their plasma and save those who are battling for their lives due to a severe Covid infection! #PlasmaBank pic.twitter.com/XrPwyh6juC— Atishi (@AtishiAAP) June 29, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Coronavirus plasma Read Comments Print