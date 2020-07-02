“Mummy what's his name?”



Dr Clare Wenham, we understand your struggles of working from home and looking after children 😂https://t.co/vXb15EQatL pic.twitter.com/4f3PODtJWA — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) July 1, 2020

In a hilarious event that was telecast on live television, global health policy expert Dr Clare Wenham’s daughter Scarlett crashed her discussion on lockdown in the United Kingdom with BBC anchor Christian Fraser. Scarlett was curious to figure out a shelf to place a painting of a unicorn on, and was visible fiddling with it in the background while Wenham continued talking to Fraser.

A similar incident was seen on Sky News as well when foreign affairs editor Deborah Haynes’s son walked in on her live interview with anchor Mark Austin. The child wanted to know if he was allowed to eat two biscuits.