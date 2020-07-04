Viral Video Watch: Doctor dressed in PPE dances to ‘Garmi’ from ‘Street Dancer’ in Mumbai ‘We won’t let the negativity of the situation get to us, even while serving patients in this GARMI-ful but oh-so-graceful outfit,’ Dr Richa Negi wrote. Scroll Staff An hour ago View this post on Instagram We Won’t Let The Negativity Of The Situation Get To Us Even While Serving The Patients In This GARMI-ful But Oh So Graceful Outfit🤯💯 . HAPPY DOCTOR’s DAY To All My Colleagues & The FrontLine Workers Out There Putting Up A Brave Smile In The Face Of This Adversity & Doing Their Best To Help The Nation🙏🏻 . If We Can Stay Positive Through Risking Our Lives, Y’all Can Be A Lil Positive Too About This Extended Lockdown.! Stay Home Peepz🏡 . Always Loved The Vibe Of This Song But Now That It Clearly Matches The Feeling of Every Doctor Wearing The PPE KIT, (haaye garmi).! I Couldn’t Stop From Making A Video On It💃🏻💕 . @norafatehi @varundvn @badboyshah You Guys Were So Amazing In This😻 If Only I Could Match Up To Half Of What These Guys Do Everyday👉🏻 @dharmesh0011 @raghavjuyal @remodsouza @rahuldid @sushi1983 @suresh_kingsunited @shraddhakapoor @moonlight_chandni @iamkrutimahesh @punitjpathakofficial @perysheetal17 💙 . . PS: I Feel Like A TellyTubbie On A Mission.! . Also Thankyouuu @adityabhansali_ for editing this & @rajkeralia97 for helping me with this.!💛 . . #dance #dancer #choreography #love #norafatehi #doctorsday #instagood #instagram #bollywood A post shared by Richa (@dr.richa.negi) on Jun 30, 2020 at 11:32pm PDT Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Doctors Music Dance Read Comments Print