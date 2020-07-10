‘Where is the encounter?’ When TV anchor Arnab Goswami ridiculed predictions of Vikas Dubey’s death
Criminal Vikas Dubey was arrested on Thursday morning and killed in custody during transit on Friday morning, after Goswami’s statement the previous evening.
Television anchor Arnab Goswami had, on Thursday night, dismissed a news website’s prediction that the previously-absconding criminal Vikas Dubey would be killed in a staged encounter. “Where is the encounter?” he had demanded, accompanied by cries of ‘Shame!’ from a panel member.
Goswami was proved wrong on Friday morning, as Dubey – accused of killing eight policemen in Kanpur and arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on Thursday morning – was in fact shot dead by the police during what they claimed was an attempted escape.
Watch the full debate.