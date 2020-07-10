Viral Video Watch: What happens when a groundhog, a squirrel, and a chipmunk meet at a picnic table? Welcome to Rhodent Island. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago CRITTER PICNIC: Groundhog, squirrel and chipmunk spotted sharing a meal together at a tiny picnic table in Rhode Island.It's an almost-daily ritual for the group, according to the man who shared the video. https://t.co/aoFO49Ucr8 pic.twitter.com/UnbxNp2R7n— ABC News (@ABC) July 10, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. United States Animals Read Comments Print