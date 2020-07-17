"Rocco, put your tail down please" 🐈



MP John Nicolson's cat interrupts a virtual committee meetinghttps://t.co/DrY1ijRKyA pic.twitter.com/SgSE3YMVZX — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) July 14, 2020

British Member of Parliament John Nicolson’s cat Rojo had their moment of fame when their tail appeared on camera during a virtual parliamentary meeting. Nicolson was addressing the other members of parliament when the amusing incident took place.

The MP tried to ignore the cat’s tail on camera, but the laughter had already been triggered. “Rojo, put your tail down please,” Nicolson was heard telling the cat.