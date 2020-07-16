This last video from Fahim Saleh, CEO of Gokada - Passionate entrepreneur. A young man living the life & full of promise. Who could he have engaged that is so evil to cut him to pieces?



"We have a torso, a head that's been removed, arms, & legs". Tragic

— Ayò Bánkólé (@AyoBankole) July 15, 2020

An old video of Fahim Saleh, a 33-year-old tech entrepreneur who was found dead and dismembered in his luxury apartment in New York on Tuesday, has gone viral on social media.

“Entrepreneurs are the ones that really change countries, that really change cities. They’re the ones that bring the vision,” he is heard saying in the video.

Saleh, a venture capitalist of Bangladeshi origin, was the CEO of Nigeria’s motorcycle ride-hailing company Gokada.

The incident came to light when Saleh’s sister went to his apartment to check on him and found parts of his body sorted into individual bags, a CNN report said. Local media reports also suggested that a power saw was plugged in close to Saleh’s dismembered body.

CCTV videos showed a masked man, dressed in all black, entering the elevator with Saleh. The man is believed to be the assailant, the report added. The police is looking into how he exited the building.