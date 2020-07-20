Around the Web ‘People will go back only to what they trust’: Chef Viraf Patel on impact of Covid-19 on restaurants Scroll Food’s ‘Chef of the month’ Viraf Patel talked about his culinary journey. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago View this post on Instagram We talk about cooking in lockdown, how the restaurant industry is dealing with Covid-19, comfort food and much more. Follow @scrollfood for more. (Bonus: special appearance by chef's adorable daughter Sorayah!) @olivemumbai @olivebistrohyd A post shared by Scroll.in (@scroll_in) on Jul 17, 2020 at 6:05am PDT Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. food chef Read Comments Print