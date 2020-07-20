... The Bareilly district administration has confirmed the authenticity of the video it was because of a ‘plumbing fault due to construction work’ and that patients were evacuated soonest ... this is Ishan Pratap Singh , Joint Magistrate , Bareilly pic.twitter.com/B7X4aecHZG — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) July 19, 2020

A video of rainwater streaming ferociously through a hole in the ceiling of the Covid-19 ward of a Bareilly hospital has been widely circulated on social media. In the video, patients can be seen sitting on their beds as water continues to pour in.

According to a video statement released by Bareilly Joint Magistrate Ishan Pratap Singh, the scene depicts the Covid-19 ward at Rajshree Medical College. “There was a plumbing failure due to construction activity which caused the rainwater to fall into the ward through the roof,” he said. “The patients were moved as soon as the incident was brought to our notice, and the repair work has been carried out.”