After a BJP minister presided over the launch of a brand of papad that claimed to help fight Covid-19, another BJP MP has stated that the virus will leave India as soon as the Ram temple is built in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Jaskaur Meena, the BJP MP from Dausa, Rajasthan, said, “We pray and work according to spiritual powers. Coronavirus will leave India for sure as soon as Ram temple is built.”

The ceremony for starting the construction of the temple in Ayodhya is scheduled to be held on August 5.

This is not the first time that a member of the ruling BJP has issued a unsubstantiated statement in connection with the coronavirus. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Pro tem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma made a similar claim on Wednesday when he said that construction of the Ram temple would destroy the coronavirus, ANI had reported.

On Saturday, another parliamentarian from the party, Pragya Thakur had claimed that reciting the Hanuman Chalisa “five times a day at 7 pm till August 5” would get rid of the pandemic.

