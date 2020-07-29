Around the Web Watch: Three-storied building collapses dramatically in Bengaluru No casualties have been reported. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago A three-storey building next to Kapali theatre, which was under construction in Majestic, collapsed on Tuesday late at night. The place was dug over 50 feet to construct a parking lot. No casualties have been reported. pic.twitter.com/qcdbfRwNLf— Bangalore Mirror (@BangaloreMirror) July 28, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bengaluru building Read Comments Print