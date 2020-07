Rep. Pramila Jayapal: Since March of 2012... how many competitors did Facebook end up copying?

Mark Zuckerberg: Congresswoman I can't give you a number of companies—

Jayapal: Is it less than five?

Zuckerberg: Congresswoman I don't know.



Watch live here: https://t.co/rKcPdyhkCE pic.twitter.com/qcPrWgDDhh