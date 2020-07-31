Watch: Police constable bravely puts out gas cylinder fire in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh
A video of the incident was posted by Additional Superintendent of UP Police Rahul Srivastav.
Constable Yogendra Rathi of Uttar Pradesh Police in Sambhal became an overnight hero after he doused an LPG cylinder fire with little help from others.
A video of the incident was posted on Twitter by Additional Superintendent of UP Police Rahul Srivastav. The incident reportedly took place at a priest’s house.
In the video, Rathi can be seen using a wet blanket to put the fire out. He completed the operation single-handedly.