‘Quite stupid’: An Australian minister is offensive to a female MP when asked about a mask shortage
‘You wouldn't fit into a...No, anyway, I'll be nice to you.’
Brad Hazzard, the health minister for New South Wales, is in charge of the state’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. After his tirade against state opposition leader Jodi McKay after the latter asked, “Do we or don’t we have face masks?” Hazzard reportedly apologised for his degrading and misogynistic comments, saying he was “tired” and “frustrated”, according to The Guardian.