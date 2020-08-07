Brad Hazzard indicated today that NSW may have a shortage of face masks. So we asked him about it in Question Time on your behalf. His rude response was unfitting of the Minister in charge of our pandemic response. pic.twitter.com/vnXFIUv6Zq — Jodi McKay (@JodiMcKayMP) August 6, 2020

Brad Hazzard, the health minister for New South Wales, is in charge of the state’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. After his tirade against state opposition leader Jodi McKay after the latter asked, “Do we or don’t we have face masks?” Hazzard reportedly apologised for his degrading and misogynistic comments, saying he was “tired” and “frustrated”, according to The Guardian.