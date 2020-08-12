Play

A video of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi responding sharply to television news anchor Rajdeep Sardesai has gone viral on social media. Owaisi’s interview was telecast on August 4, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a ceremony for constructing a Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

“We know which religion Modi belongs to, we know what his ideology is, but at the end of the day, he is the prime minister of the country,” Owaisi said. The politician also said that the prime minister’s visit to Ayodhya solidifies his stand of promoting “majoritarian form of democracy”.

Sardesai suggested that Owaisi should not look at the issue through the vision of the past but the future. In his reply, Owaisi said, “Are you trying to tell me that the killing of Mahatma Gandhi should be forgotten, let us move on? Are you trying to tell me that the butchering and genocide of Sikhs in 1984 should be forgotten and moved on [from]? Are you trying to tell me that December 6, 1992 should be forgotten and moved on [from]? What do you want from me as an Indian Muslim?”