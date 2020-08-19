Around the Web ‘Congratulations to us’: TV anchor Arnab Goswami demands Mumbai Police commissioner’s resignation Goswami’s frenzied demand was made after the Supreme Court directed the Mumbai Police to assist the CBI in probing actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Scroll Staff 9 minutes ago Mumbai Police Commissioner should resign because the SC has told Maha Police to co-operate with the CBI 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/AxA0xRcxoO— Manisha Pande (@MnshaP) August 19, 2020 #CBITakesOver #1stStepToSSRJustice Just look at the reaction of Arnab as the SC said CBI will investigate and Patna FIR is legal... Goooooosseee Bumpssss!! pic.twitter.com/9ARyKk3lBy— Anurag Sinha (@anuragsinha1992) August 19, 2020 Also readSushant Singh Rajput death: Supreme Court orders CBI inquiry, asks Mumbai Police to assist Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Sushant Singh Rajput police Read Comments Print