Viral Video Watch: Music producer Yashraj Mukhate’s hilarious video turns a TV show dialogue into rap Strangely, rap seems to be the perfect soundtrack for the high drama of the series. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago View this post on Instagram First World Problems • Made Kokila Ben sing this time • I love doing harmonies, enjoyed this one a lot • Kahi share karoge toh credits zaroor dena. Aapke pyaar ke liye bohot saara dhanyawaad!♥️♥️♥️ #dialoguewithbeats #kokilaben #gopibahu #rashi #cooker #saathnibhanasaathiya #yashrajmukhate #ymstudios A post shared by Yashraj Mukhate (@yashrajmukhate) on Aug 20, 2020 at 8:51am PDT I dont think that I can ever cook chane in cooker again in my life without thinking about this. 🤣 https://t.co/doFqYxli1S— Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) August 24, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Comedy Music Viral video TV Print