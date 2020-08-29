Around the Web Watch: MP who died of Covid-19 was cut off in Parliament in March when he spoke about the pandemic Congress MP H Vasanthakumar, who died of Covid-19 on Friday, had urged that the outbreak be declared a national disaster. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago On 20th March Kanyakumari MP #Vasanthakumar ji in his Lok Sabha speech kept demand of declaring #COVIDー19 as "National Disaster"..He spoke also for direct benifit transfers to daily wagers & to help small businesses ..He was interrupted with laugh within few secs..RIP sir🙏 pic.twitter.com/L5ezM2b6l4— Niraj Bhatia (@bhatia_niraj23) August 28, 2020 ReadCoronavirus: Congress MP and Vasanth & Co founder H Vasanthakumar dies at 70 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Covid-19 parliament Read Comments Print