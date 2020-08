Video 5: #Nursery Shahrae-e-Faisal | #Karachi | August 27, 2020



Heartwarming sight - Civilians are helping #Sindh Police



Water flow is coming from Tariq Road & surroundings to Nursery Shahra-e-Faisal and going towards #Mahmoodabad area#KarachiRain #KarachiSinks #KarachiFlood pic.twitter.com/74NaSSWauX