Rescued the tusker which fallen accidentally near Arkanahalla ,MM hills WLS, forest frontline staff and fire department helped a lot.

⁦@moefcc⁩ ⁦@aranya_kfd⁩ ⁦@susantananda3⁩ ⁦@ParveenKaswan⁩ ⁦@CentralIfs⁩ ⁦@RandeepHooda⁩ ⁦@dasadarshan⁩ pic.twitter.com/Jb4MndiJJh