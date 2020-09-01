#SSRJune14Truth | @SumanthRaman, Political Analyst dodges Rahul Shivshankar’s question on SSR case instead speaks on India’s economic condition. | INDIA UPFRONT pic.twitter.com/YExM08UPbb — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 31, 2020

Times Now anchor Rahul Shivshankar told political analyst Sumanth Raman asked to “not waste the nation’s and the viewers’ time” when he attempted to draw attention to India’s economy and China’s occupation of Indian territory during a debate on actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case on on Monday. Raman said that he wanted to place his “deep disgust” for the debate on record since it was ignoring more pressing issues for the country, such as the record 23.9% shrinkage in the GDP in the April-June quarter

Shivshankar cut off Raman, saying he would entertain arguments on the GDP only during a debate on the economy, for which, he said, Raman would “certainly won’t be invited”. Shivshankar also said the analyst is a “jack of all trades, master of none”.

“I’m quite sure you don’t know GDP,” Shivshankar said.