15-Year-Old Jalandhar Girl Fights Two Mobile Snatchers on Bike https://t.co/CRRMZnHHbN pic.twitter.com/EY69gjXPib — CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) September 1, 2020

A video of 15-year-old Kusum Kumari fighting off two men on a motorcycle who attempted to snatch her mobile phone has gone viral on social media. The incident was reported from Punjab’s Jalandhar, The Tribune reported.

The girl was also attacked by a sharp weapon by one of the snatchers, the report added. Kumari, fighting on her own for a few minutes, was soon joined by passers-by. The assailant was nabbed while the other fled on the motorcycle.

““A few minutes later passers-by rescued me and held on to the snatcher,” Kumari was quoted as saying. “I got my phone later.”