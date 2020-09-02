Caught on camera: 15-year-old puts up a brave fight, stops bike-borne men from snatching her phone
Passers-by rushed up and nabbed one of the assailants.
A video of 15-year-old Kusum Kumari fighting off two men on a motorcycle who attempted to snatch her mobile phone has gone viral on social media. The incident was reported from Punjab’s Jalandhar, The Tribune reported.
The girl was also attacked by a sharp weapon by one of the snatchers, the report added. Kumari, fighting on her own for a few minutes, was soon joined by passers-by. The assailant was nabbed while the other fled on the motorcycle.
““A few minutes later passers-by rescued me and held on to the snatcher,” Kumari was quoted as saying. “I got my phone later.”