Footage of actor Rhea Chakraborty being mobbed by journalists as she made her way into the Mumbai office of the Narcotics Control Bureau on September 6 to be questioned about her role in procuring drugs for her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput prompted many on social media to compare media personnel to vultures.

Rajput died by suicide on June 14. Chakravorty was arrested on September 8 for buying drugs for him after a curious chain of events that started with allegations that she and her family had defrauded him of Rs 15 crore. Rajput’s father later filed an FIR claiming that Chakraborty was guilty of abetment to suicide.

These allegations have been discussed at great length on several television channels for weeks.

We share the blame for making media behave as vultures 😪😪 pic.twitter.com/TcQFsfGEA4 — Sonu (@Sonu14927547) September 3, 2020

With Chakraborty’s arrest on Tuesday, anchor Navika Kumar on Times Now, a channel that has devoted a great deal of attention to the case, said that she had been vindicated.

"Call me a vulture," says top Indian TV news anchor. Learnt something about planets, vultures and religion tonight. #SSRDeathCase #RheaChakraborty pic.twitter.com/eFIE0MU6nA — Aditya Kalra (@adityakalra) September 8, 2020

