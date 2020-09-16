Around the Web Watch: Clips from India’s ramped-up military operations in Ladakh as China tensions escalate A series of videos posted by news agency Reuters. Scroll Staff An hour ago Thread.Since tensions escalated with China this summer, India has moved thousands of additional troops to Ladakh. That's been backed up by a massive military logistics operation. Yesterday, we got a glimpse into how it works.https://t.co/Rdh76GdtCSBelow: A C-17 lands. pic.twitter.com/FZohkz8eMo— Devjyot Ghoshal (@DevjyotGhoshal) September 16, 2020 Eastern Ladakh, where the flare-up occurred, is typically manned by 20,000-30,000 soldiers. But the deployment has now more than doubled.And they are set to stay through the harsh winter, in freezing temperatures and often deployed above 15,000 ft.In the middle of a pandemic. pic.twitter.com/vFOfrnSN6Q— Devjyot Ghoshal (@DevjyotGhoshal) September 16, 2020 Fuel is a critical part of the supplies, both for vehicles, armour, and heating equipment in high altitudes.The Indian army has one of its biggest (and highest) fuel depots in Leh, where an entire hillside was dotted with green barrels.Below: a convoy of tankers rolls out. pic.twitter.com/UQJS2e8ol6— Devjyot Ghoshal (@DevjyotGhoshal) September 16, 2020 With months to go before winter sets in, military officials told us they've already got everything they need.And if things do get worse, the airforce can bring in more, in double time. Full story here, with pictures by @dansiddiqui: https://t.co/SA9LEPmYQK pic.twitter.com/rGWX7GNi1k— Devjyot Ghoshal (@DevjyotGhoshal) September 16, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ladakh army Print