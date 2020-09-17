A video clip of Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami deriding Salman Khan in connection with the “Bollywood drug mafia” allegations levelled by actor Kangana Ranaut is doing the rounds on social media.

In the video, Goswami can be heard bringing up Salman Khan’s remark that he’d felt “like a raped woman” during the arduous shooting sessions for his movie Sultan in 2016.

After this he screams at the actor, asking him why he is silent during the drugs controversy.

On Twitter, the responses flew thick and fast, both supporting and opposing Goswami.

