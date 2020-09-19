Around the Web Ruth Bader Ginsberg: Crowds outside US Supreme Court sing ‘Amazing Grace’ to mourn the judge The US Supreme Court Justice died at the age of 87 after a long battle with cancer. Scroll Staff An hour ago Listen: The crowd is singing Amazing Grace on the steps of the Supreme Court pic.twitter.com/OkY3mh3E9i— Chelsea Cirruzzo ⚡️ (@ChelseaCirruzzo) September 19, 2020 ReadUS Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, feminist icon, dies at 87 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. United States Supreme Court Print