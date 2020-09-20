Viral Video Indian-origin comic Lilly Singh dresses as Kamala Harris, dances the bhangra for WAP challenge The comedian will soon be seen in an NBC show titled ‘Sketchy Times with Lilly Singh’. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago View this post on Instagram @kamalaharris doing a Bhangra version of the WAP challenge? Yes, obviously. What else am I going to do during lunch breaks on #SketchyTimes 😂 #WAP #wapchallenge (🎼 by @durranibros) @iamcardib A post shared by Lilly Singh (@lilly) on Sep 18, 2020 at 1:42pm PDT Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Kamala Harris comedy Read Comments Print