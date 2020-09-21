Around the Web Watch: Someone renamed a New York subway stop ‘Ruth Street’ in honour of Ruth Bader Ginsberg A clever reworking of 50th Street in New York City. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Someone changed the sign at the 50th Street subway stop in NYC to say “Ruth Street” in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg pic.twitter.com/K4s2abIhdX— Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) September 20, 2020 WatchRuth Bader Ginsberg: Crowds outside US Supreme Court sing ‘Amazing Grace’ to mourn the judge Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. america tribute Read Comments Print