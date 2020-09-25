Around the Web Watch: Virat Kohli posts workout video with cricketer Chris Morris adding background sounds Working out to ‘Take On Me’ by Norwegian band A-ha. Scroll Staff An hour ago Putting in some daily work to prepare for this heat 🔥. Btw pls tag and ask @Tipo_Morris why he's making those sounds in the background 😂. pic.twitter.com/xfdYrvQRsH— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 23, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Virat Kohli Workout Read Comments Print