'The world has become zero': Film composer Ilaiyaraaja expresses his grief for SP Balasubrahmanyam 'There's usually a limit to sadness, but there's no limit to this particular sadness.' Scroll Staff An hour ago #ilaiyaraaja expresses his grief over the demise of #SPBalasubrahmanyam garu #RIPSPB pic.twitter.com/IlBpqpItem— BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) September 25, 2020 ReadSP Balasubrahmanyam (1946-2020): His heavenly voice will echo through the ages