Watch: Indians are not happy about this WebMD recipe for ‘chai latte’
The recipe was posted on Twitter and provoked some disbelief.
A social media video (above) claiming to be a recipe for “chai latte” – a spinoff of the popular Indian beverage masala chai that has gained popularity in the West due to its health benefits – has evoked disdain from the Indian subcontinent. From calling it a “blasphemy” to comparing it to the United States politician of Indian-origin Nikki Haley, Twitter users are not holding back. Here is how a few of them reacted.