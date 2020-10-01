Around the Web ‘He’s hinting at an encounter. This is 21st century India’: Times Now anchor on BJP leader’s comment BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya had said that in Yogi Adityanath’s Uttar Pradesh, ‘cars can overturn any time’. Scroll Staff An hour ago #JusticeForBharatKiBeti | BJP’s @KailashOnline says ‘in UP, cars can topple anytime’. | INDIA UPFRONT with Rahul Shivshankar pic.twitter.com/2eoSqinnIH— TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 30, 2020 Also watch‘In Yogi’s UP, cars can overturn any time’, says BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Times Now Yogi Adityanath Read Comments Print