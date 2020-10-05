Around the Web Watch: Luca Corberi throws bumper at rival participant at FIA Karting World Championship ‘That is absolutely unacceptable,’ a commentator said. Scroll Staff An hour ago Outrageous scenes in the FIA Karting World Championship final at the Lonato circuit as Luca Corberi - whose family operate the venue - threw his bumper at a rival and ignored marshals as he stormed off across the track after an incident. pic.twitter.com/PgCPs9JLlH— RaceFans (@racefansdotnet) October 4, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Viral video sports Print