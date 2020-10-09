Ye kya chal raha hai dihar 😂 pic.twitter.com/2GwZT89NX0 — Ãzy 🏹 (@AzyConTrolI) October 8, 2020

A video of Republic Media’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami being chased by journalists as he drives out of his home is being widely circulated on social media. The reporters are crowding around his vehicle in the style of usually associated with Republic TV staff.

On Thursday, following Mumbai Police’s statement that Republic TV, along with two other local channels, tried to manipulate television ratings, news channels Republic and India Today have levelled counter-accusations against each other. At a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh said that four people allegedly involved in gaming Television Rating Points have been arrested.

TRPs are used to measure viewership for programmes and channels, and help advertisers decide where to advertise. The complaint against Republic TV and the two other channels was lodged by an independent agency named Hansa.

In response to the allegations, Goswami said that it was India Today, and not Republic TV that was named in the FIR filed in the case.

To this, India Today TV responded with an interview with a senior Mumbai Police officer, who stated that investigations had not revealed any connection between the alleged scam and India Today TV.

