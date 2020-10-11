Play

Chapal Mehra, writer and public health specialist, talked to Supreme Court advocate Kiruba Munusamy as well as Saumya Uma, legal academic and associate professor of Jindal Global Law School, about caste and gender power dynamics, the role of institutions in the rampant violence against Dalit women, the injustice in the handling of and reporting around the Hathras case, and more.

