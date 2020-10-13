If there is a will there's a way....



Look at this 70 year old mountaineer, salute to this "माऊली" #जयमहाराष्ट्र pic.twitter.com/lVpETjQJ8u — Dayanand Kamble (@dayakamPR) October 9, 2020

A 68-year-old woman climbed the steep steps of the Harihar Fort in Maharashtra, NDTV reported, citing an undated video posted by the Deputy Director of Maharashtra Information Centre, Dayanand Kamble.

According to India Today, the woman’s name is Asha Ambade. The video reportedly surfaced only recently on social media, with several people praising the woman for managing an 80-degree incline in a sari at Harihar Fort, which is around 40 km from Nashik.