#WATCH: Cow dung will protect everyone, it is anti-radiation... It's scientifically proven...This is a radiation chip that can be used in mobile phones to reduce radiation. It'll be safeguard against diseases: Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog Chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria (12.10.2020) pic.twitter.com/bgr9WZPUxK — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020

In another bizarre statement delivered by a central government employee, Vallabhbhai Kathiria has said that cow-dung is “anti-radiation” and that the claim has been “scientifically proven”. Kathiria is the chairman of Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog which was constituted by the government of India under the department of animal husbandry and dairying.

Kathiria on Monday launched a chip made of cow-dung and claimed that it reduces the harmful radiations emitted by from mobile phones, The Indian Express reported. “See, this is a radiation chip. You can keep it in your mobile. We have seen that if you keep this chip in your mobile, it reduces radiation significantly. If you want to avoid disease, then this is going to be used,” he was quoted as saying.