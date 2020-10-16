Around the Web Watch: Hyderabad corporator heroically rescues man from rushing torrent with a rope Swarnaraj Sivamani jumped into the floodwater to perform his act. Scroll Staff 32 minutes ago While all are busy surveying with photos here is a corporator of Div1 Mr.Swarnaraj Sivamani Garu,Who risked his life and jumped with a rope to save a man who standard in the middle of flood water.He and his team have finally rescued himHe needs all appreciation@KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/8rRk2ByZdA— Greensainikpuri (@greensainikpuri) October 15, 2020 Also watchScenes of flooded streets from Hyderabad as heavy rain batters the city Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Hyderabad Flood Read Comments Print