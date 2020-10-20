Around the Web Watch: Can you tell comedian James Austin Johnson apart from Donald Trump in this video? ‘Science doesn’t even know how (an accordion) works...’ Scroll Staff An hour ago PRES TRUMP TODAY IN CALIFORNIA: " 'WEIRD AL' WAS VERY MEAN TO MR. COOLIO!! DIDN'T ASK FOR RIGHTS. NOT VERY NICE!" pic.twitter.com/kgF5UFYRLP— james austin "johnson" (@shrimpJAJ) October 18, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Donald Trump Comedy Read Comments Print