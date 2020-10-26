2020 Bihar elections: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar faces backlash during a rally in the state
This was not the first incident when protestors showed up at the chief minister’s rally to express their disapproval.
Ahead of Assembly elections in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar faced protest at yet another rally in the state on Saturday. A group of people shouted slogans criticising his chief ministership and supporting Rashtriya Janata Dal.
Kumar replied, “Go attend the rallies of those who you support.”
This was not the first incident when Kumar had faced protests. On Wednesday, Kumar lost his cool when a group of protestors raised slogans praising former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad during one of his rallies, NDTV had reported. “Stop this nonsense. Don’t make chaos here,” he had said to the protestors.
Assembly elections in Bihar will be conducted in three phases between October 28 and November 7 and results will be announced on November 10.
