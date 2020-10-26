WATCH: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar faces Murdabaad slogans in his own rally. This is the fourth rally where he has faced protest. pic.twitter.com/pQnZ4c0E72 — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) October 25, 2020

Ahead of Assembly elections in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar faced protest at yet another rally in the state on Saturday. A group of people shouted slogans criticising his chief ministership and supporting Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Kumar replied, “Go attend the rallies of those who you support.”

This was not the first incident when Kumar had faced protests. On Wednesday, Kumar lost his cool when a group of protestors raised slogans praising former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad during one of his rallies, NDTV had reported. “Stop this nonsense. Don’t make chaos here,” he had said to the protestors.

#WATCH | "If you don't want to vote for us, don't but don't create nuisance. You will do harm to the person for whom you're here," Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to a group of people raising slogans during his rally in support of JDU candidate Chandrika Rai in Parsa. #BiharPolls pic.twitter.com/tJ0P1tK2ny — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2020

Assembly elections in Bihar will be conducted in three phases between October 28 and November 7 and results will be announced on November 10.

