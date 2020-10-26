On Sunday, representatives of Indian diaspora organisations in Europe, the Americas and Australia staged demonstrations to protest several recent actions of the Modi government.

Uniting under the banner of the Global Diaspora Alliance, the protestors drew attention to the changes in the citizenship law on religious lines, Kashmir being stripped of the autonomy it had been guaranteed under the Constitution, the jailing of activists under harsh laws and the dismantling of laws on environmental protection, labour rights, agriculture and education.

They also highlighted caste atrocities, especially the gangrape a Dalit woman in Hathras allegedly by four Thakur men last month and her subsequent death.

“The Modi government has drawn considerable support from the global diaspora,” the alliance said in a press release. “In this context, we feel it is important to acknowledge the growing critique of the current regime’s actions from within Indian diaspora communities across the world.”

A song was released to draw attention to police brutality, highlighting the deaths in June of P Jayaraj

and his son J Bennicks (also is also referred to as Fennix and, Bennix) in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district. They were taken into custody for allegedly violating Covid-19 lockdown rules.

Play

The protestors received statements of solidarity from several people, including Julie Ward, the Member of the European Parliament for Northwest England, representing the British Labour Party.