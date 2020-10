“General Bajwa came into the Room & his Legs were Shaking. Foreign Minister @SMQureshiPTI said- For God’s sake let Abhinandan go, India’s about to attack Pakistan at 9PM.”- Ayaz Sadiq in Parliament of Pakistan.

Now this is on Record of Proceedings in Pakistan's Parliament.

A video of Pakistani parliamentarian Ayaz Sadiq quoting Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureishi’s statement on Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman in a meeting where army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa was present has gone viral on social media.

Sadiq said Qureishi’s “legs were shaking” as he entreated that the captured IAF pilot be set free, for “India will attack Pakistan by 9 pm”. There was no attack planned, and they (Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government) just had to surrender to India, Sadiq said.

Varthaman was flying a MiG-21 fighter jet when he was captured by Pakistan in February 2019 after his aircraft went down during a dogfight between Indian and Pakistani aircraft. He was released and returned to India on March 1, 2019.