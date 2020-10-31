Actor turned right wing rabble rouser Mukesh Khanna says women going out to work and thinking of being equal to men is cause of #metoo pic.twitter.com/1sZ37GudTy — Hindutva Watch (@Hindutva__watch) October 30, 2020

In a rather misogynistic statement, Shaktimaan-starrer Mukesh Khanna has said that the #MeToo movement was caused because women “started stepping out of their homes to work”. A video of the actor’s statement has been widely circulated on social media.

“Men and women are different. Women are supposed to take care of the household. The problem of #MeToo started when women started working,” the actor said. Khanna’s views invoked many reactions on social media.

Must find that episode where Shaktiman tells Geeta Vishwas to stop working, so she fires her photographer Gangadhar and quits.



Shaktiman becomes jobless, gets defeated by poverty, loses to Kilvish and blames women empowerment for his demise. https://t.co/zhqBLdlSc1 — Meghnad 🔗 (@Memeghnad) October 30, 2020

Didn't know that Shaktiman's biggest weakness was his mindset. https://t.co/zQ1tcPMVZl — Sahil Shah 🇮🇳 (@SahilBulla) October 30, 2020

This is why I always admired Tamraaj Kilvish. https://t.co/FxNWhKIOpB — benefit lumberjacks. (@shivillex) October 30, 2020