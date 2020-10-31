Watch: #MeToo movement started because women started working, said ‘Shaktimaan’ actor Mukesh Khanna
‘Men and women are different. Women are supposed to take care of the household.’
In a rather misogynistic statement, Shaktimaan-starrer Mukesh Khanna has said that the #MeToo movement was caused because women “started stepping out of their homes to work”. A video of the actor’s statement has been widely circulated on social media.
“Men and women are different. Women are supposed to take care of the household. The problem of #MeToo started when women started working,” the actor said. Khanna’s views invoked many reactions on social media.